NBA: Grizzlies ditch head coach Fizdale after eight straight losses; Bickerstaff takes charge in interim

(REUTERS) - Struggling National Basketball Association team Memphis Grizzlies fired coach David Fizdale on Monday (Nov 27) and named J.B. Bickerstaff as the interim head coach.

Memphis are mired in an eight-game losing streak and own a 7-12 mark this season after advancing to the play-offs in 2016-17.

"After a thorough evaluation, I decided a change in course was necessary to move forward and provide the team and organisation its best chance at success this season and beyond," Grizzlies general manager Chris Wallace said.

"Coach Fizdale represented the Grizzlies and City of Memphis proudly, and we wish him well as he continues his career."

Fizdale, 43, has recorded a 50-51 mark since being named the 13th head coach in franchise history on May 29, 2016.

"Coach Fizdale worked tirelessly to achieve on-court success, and for that, we are grateful. We wish him and his family all the best in the future," Grizzlies controlling owner Robert J. Pera said.

"We remain focused on achieving sustainable, long-term success."

Bickerstaff, 38, who served as Memphis' associate head coach, posted a 37-34 mark as an interim coach with the Houston Rockets in 2015-16.

He spent five seasons with the Rockets (2011-16) and also served as an assistant coach with the Charlotte Bobcats (2004-07) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2007-11).