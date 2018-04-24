NBA: Grieving San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich to sit out Game 5 as well

SAN ANTONIO (REUTERS) - The San Antonio Spurs' head coach Gregg Popovich will sit out a third consecutive play-off game on Tuesday (April 24) following the death of his wife Erin last Wednesday.

As he did in Games 3 and 4, assistant coach Ettore Messina will serve as head coach in Game 5, ESPN's Marc J. Spears reported.

Greg and Erin Popovich were married four decades and had two children.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Erin, 67, had "been ill over an extended period of time".

The Spurs trail Golden State 3-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series. San Antonio avoided a sweep with a 103-90 victory at home on Sunday.

Game 5 will be played in Oakland, California, with tip-off scheduled for 10.30pm ET (10.30am, Singapore time, Wednesday).