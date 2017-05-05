NBA: Green fuels Warriors win, Wizards down Celtics

(AFP) - Draymond Green keyed an early surge as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 115-104 on Thursday (May 4) to take a 2-0 lead in their National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference second-round play-off series.

Green drained five three-pointers en route to 21 points as the Warriors remained unbeaten in six games this post-season.

Kevin Durant added 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Stephen Curry had 23 points and seven assists for Golden State, who raced to an early lead and stifled Utah's attempts to come back.

Gordon Hayward shook off a slow start to score 33 points for Utah, who were without injured point guard George Hill.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz before fouling out in the waning seconds.

In an Eastern Conference series growing more intense with every game, the Washington Wizards defeated the Boston Celtics 116-89.

John Wall scored 24 points for the Wizards, who seized control of the contest with a 22-0 scoring run in the first quarter on the way to trimming the series deficit to 2-1.

The Wizards will try to level the series when they host game four on Sunday.

Although Washington never trailed, there was plenty of tension, with eight technical fouls handed out and Washington's Kelly Oubre Jr. ejected in the first half for a flagrant foul.

Washington's Brandon Jennings and Boston's Terry Rozier were also ejected after receiving two technicals.

Isaiah Thomas, who scored 53 points in Boston's 129-119 overtime win on Tuesday, was held to just 13 points this time.

The Celtics, led by Al Horford's 19 points, shot 35.1 per cent from the field and were never closer than 19 points in the second half.