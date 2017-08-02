NBA: Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry eyes Ellie Mae Classic cut on Web.com Tour

Los Angeles (AFP) - Stephen Curry, a two-time NBA (National Basketball Association) Most Valuable Player and two-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, has a relatively modest goal when he tees it up on the Web.com golf tour Thursday.

"I want to make the cut, of course," Curry said after a practice round at Stonebrae Golf Club in Northern California on Tuesday.

The cut in last year's Ellie Mae Classic, part of the Web.com Tour that is the talent pipeline to the PGA Tour, was three-under par.

Curry acknowledged that to finish 36 holes at three-under, "I'll have to play probably the best two rounds of golf of my life."

But Curry, who was invited by organisers to play the event back in June was looking forward to the challenge.

"It's my one week to try it," he said. "Because I don't know if I'll ever do this again." .