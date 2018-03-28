NBA: Golden State Warriors expect Kevin Durant back to face the Milwaukee Bucks

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The injury-hit National Basketball Association (NBA) champions Golden State Warriors expect star forward Kevin Durant to return from a rib injury on Thursday (March 29) against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Coach Steve Kerr said before Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers that Durant appeared to be ready to return.

"KD feels like he's ready to go - we're going to give him two extra days just to be safe," Kerr said. "The last thing we want is for anybody to re-injure something or have something linger."

Forward Draymond Green, who was scheduled to return last Sunday from a pelvic contusion, missed a second straight game on Tuesday with flu-like symptoms.

Kerr said Green wanted to play against the Pacers.

"He came in this morning and got a good sweat in but still was reporting a lot of discomfort," Kerr said. "The illness is still lingering and it made no sense for him to play."

The Warriors have been battling a litany of injuries, including a sprained left knee for Stephen Curry that Kerr said on Sunday would sideline the star guard at least until the second round of the NBA play-offs.