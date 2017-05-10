NBA: Ginobili rejects Harden to help Spurs to 3-2 lead over Rockets

SAN ANTONIO (REUTERS) - An unusual situation for San Antonio led to a series of atypical plays and unexpected strategy in the Spurs' 110-107 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday in Game 5 of their Western Conference semi-final series at the AT&T Centre.

With Kawhi Leonard out of the game for the stretch run due to a left ankle injury, it was up to the Spurs' role players to step up in the final five minutes of regulation and the overtime period - and they did.

Danny Green scored 16 points, including San Antonio's final seven, and Manu Ginobili blocked a potential game-tying three-point attempt by James Harden in the final second to propel the Spurs.

The win gave San Antonio a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series with Game Six set for Thursday in Houston.

If the Rockets win Thursday, Game Seven is scheduled for Sunday in San Antonio, with the Golden State Warriors waiting in the wings and resting for the Western Conference finals.