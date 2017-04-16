NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo runs the show as Bucks beat Raptors 97-83 in play-offs opener

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) controls the ball in the match against the Toronto Raptors.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (left) controls the ball in the match against the Toronto Raptors. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
(THE SPORTS XCHANGE) - Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 97-83 victory over the Toronto Raptors in the opener of their best-of-seven first-round National Basketball Association (NBA) play-off series.

Toronto dropped to 0-9 in the opening game of a first-round play-off series and 1-10 overall in Game 1.

Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points for the Bucks, Greg Monroe had 14 points, and nabbed 15 rebounds, Tony Snell had 11 and Khris Middleton chipped in with 10 points and nine assists.

