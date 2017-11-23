NBA: Dragic gores the Boston Celtics as Miami Heat pull off upset

MIAMI (AFP) - Goran Dragic scored 27 points as the Miami Heat ended Boston's 16-game winning streak in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday with an upset 104-98 victory.

Dion Waiters added 26 points for Miami as the Heat improved to 8-9 to stun the Celtics, who had not lost since the opening two games of the season.

Slovenian star Dragic contributed five assists and five rebounds while Waiters had six assists.

Tyler Johnson was the only other Miami player to crack double figures with 16 points but it was enough for the Heat.

In-form Celtics star Kyrie Irving had an off night by his recent standards, finishing with a relatively modest 23 points. He missed all three of his three-point attempts and made only 11 of his 22 field-goal attempts.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris had 14 points each for the Celtics, who had trailed 63-79 at the end of the third quarter.

Boston clawed their way back to within one point at 90-91 in the fourth quarter, but a Waiters three-pointer helped give Miami a four-point cushion with just under three minutes left.

A further Waiters three-pointer gave Miami a seven-point lead which was enough to keep Boston at bay.

Dragic completed the scoring with a free throw.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, there was little Thanksgiving cheer on show in Oklahoma City as the Thunder gave former hero Kevin Durant and the Warriors a rough ride in front of their home fans.

Durant, who left the Thunder last year in a blockbuster move, was subdued as former team-mate Russell Westbrook piled on 34 points in a 108-91 win.

Durant's entrance to the arena before the game was greeted with a hail of boos, and tensions almost threatened to boil over late in the game as Westbrook and Durant went forehead-to-forehead in a heated exchange.

Golden State were always chasing the game after trailing 48-65 at half-time. Westbrook was backed with hefty performances from Carmelo Anthony with 22 points and Paul George with 20 points.

New Zealander Steven Adams had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds as OKC improved to 8-9.

Stephen Curry led the scoring for the Warriors (13-5) with 24 points. Durant finished with 21 points.

In Cleveland, LeBron James produced a devastating late scoring burst as the Cavaliers rolled to their sixth straight win in a 119-109 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

He scored 23 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, a run which included 18 straight to break the Nets' resistance at QuickenLoans Arena. He made four three-pointers with six rebounds and five assists as the Cavs improved to 11-7 to continue their climb up the Eastern Conference standings.

The two sides had been evenly matched at 77-77 heading into the final quarter before James' scoring spree tipped the game in the Cavs' favour.

Kevin Love had 18 points with 10 rebounds while Dwyane Wade also weighed in with 18 for the Cavs. Jae Crowder added 14 points while Kyle Korver came off the bench to chip in with 12 points.

Brooklyn, who fell to 6-11 with the loss, had four players in double digits. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the scoring for the Nets with 20 points while Joe Harris had 18 points.