NBA: Detroit Pistons forward Reggie Bullock saves his best for Orlando Magic

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The resurgent Detroit Pistons equalled a franchise record with 17 three-pointers en route to 114-110 win over the shorthanded Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Forward Reggie Bullock scored a career-high 20 points for the Pistons who made 50 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc and won their third consecutive game after losing seven straight.

Playing the Magic seems to bring out the best in 26-year-old American Bullock. His previous high also came against Orlando, when he scored 17 points last season.

Bullock made eight of 10 shots from the floor Sunday continuing to take advantage of his expanded role under coach Stan Van Gundy.

He was added to the starting lineup four games ago and his scoring boost has coincided with the Pistons' latest win streak.

Tobias Harris, Reggie Jackson and Anthony Tolliver scored 17 points apiece for the Pistons. Andre Drummond contributed 12 points for Detroit, which led by 24 in the fourth quarter but gave up 19 unanswered points before holding on for the win.

Detroit starting shooting guard Avery Bradley missed his second consecutive game due to a right adductor strain.



Reggie Bullock taking a shot while playing the Indiana Pacers during a pre-season game, on Oct 9. PHOTO: AFP



Forward Mario Hezonja scored a career-high 28 points for Orlando, which has dropped five straight. Nikola Vucevic supplied 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Jonathon Simmons had 23 points.

Both of Orlando's leading scorers missed the game. Forward Aaron Gordon was sidelined because of a calf strain, while guard Evan Fournier sat out for the fifth consecutive game with a right ankle sprain.