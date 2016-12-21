NBA: Detroit Pistons' coach disgusted over lack of effort in Chicago Bulls rout

CHICAGO • Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was furious with his team's "disgusting" performance, after they were defeated 113-82 by the Chicago Bulls in the National Basketball Association on Monday.

"It was a disgusting performance," he said. "By all of us, me included. It was unprofessional, embarrassing, humiliating, whatever you want to say. It was terrible."

Jimmy Butler scored 19 points, and Rajon Rondo narrowly missed a triple-double with 10 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds, as the Bulls led by double digits for all but the game's first four minutes.

Chicago (14-13) snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 8-5 at home. The Bulls also set a season high with 69 points in the first half.

Jon Leuer came off the bench to lead the Pistons with 16 points and five rebounds. Tobias Harris added 10 points as the only other Detroit player to score in double digits.

The loss prolonged a miserable stretch for Detroit (14-16), who suffered their third loss in a row and their fourth defeat in the past five contests.

Chicago shot 59.8 per cent (49 of 82) from the field and 50 per cent (eight of 16) from three-point range. Detroit, on the other hand, shot 41 per cent (34 of 83) from the field and 13 per cent (three of 23) from beyond the arc.

"Everything looks better when you're making shots," Butler said.

"If you're not making shots, it's hard to win. But we guarded. We let our defence lead to our offence. Got off to an early lead, and for once we actually sustained it."

The Bulls entered the fourth quarter with a 97-63 advantage. Van Gundy turned to little-used reserves such as rookie forward Henry Ellenson and centre Boban Marjanovic, as it became apparent that the primary rotation was not going to mount a comeback.

"It looks to me like a lack of effort and a lack of heart," the Pistons coach added.

"And if you don't play hard, you're not going to have any confidence, things aren't going to go your way. We looked like we were hoping the game would be easy tonight, and it wasn't and we just caved."

Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg, on the contrary, was delighted with his team's performance after the win.

"It was fun to watch," he said.

"Those guys are out there playing together. Kept the foot on the gas for the entire 48 minutes. We needed this (performance)."

REUTERS

