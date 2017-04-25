NBA: Curry leads Warriors' blowout win to sweep Trail Blazers, Toronto take 3-2 lead against Bucks

PORTLAND - (Reuters) Stephen Curry scored 37 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the Golden State Warriors buried the Portland Trail Blazers 128-103 Monday night at the Moda Centre to complete a four-game series sweep.

Draymond Green scored 21 points for the Warriors, whose second-round Western Conference playoff opponent will be the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kevin Durant returned to the Warriors' line-up after missing two games with a left calf injury, and he scored 10 points and hit both his three-point attempts in just 20 minutes of action.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and Al-Farouq Aminu added 25 for the Trail Blazers.

In the capital, Dennis Schroder, saddled with three early fouls and held scoreless in the first half, finished with 18 points to help the Atlanta Hawks defeat the Washington Wizards 111-101 on Monday night, tying the first-round Eastern Conference play-off series at two wins apiece.

Schroder scored on two three-pointers, a jump shot and a driving lay-up in the final four minutes as the Hawks rebuffed Washington's comeback effort.

Game Five will be on Wednesday at Washington and Game Six on Friday in Atlanta.

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, Raptors shooting guard Norman Powell, starting for only the second time in the series, scored 25 points as Toronto defeated Milwaukee 118-93 to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round play-off matchup.

Game Six will be on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Powell was put into the lineup for Game Five in Milwaukee after Toronto's poor effort in Game Four. Kyle Lowry added 16 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. Serge Ibaka chipped in with 19 points and DeMar DeRozan had 18.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 30 points and nine rebounds.