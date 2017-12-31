NBA: Curry dazzles in return for Warriors, Jazz sink James' Cavaliers

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Stephen Curry spiced things up with 10 three-pointers and 38 points as he returned from injury on Saturday (Dec 30) to propel the Golden State Warriors to a 141-128 National Basketball Association (NBA) win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sidelined for 11 games with a sprained right ankle, two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry was electrifying in his return.

His 10 three-pointers - in just 26 minutes on the court - surpassed Portland guard Damian Lillard's nine as the most by any player in a game this season.

The Warriors were a more than respectable 9-2 in Curry's absence. But with him back on the court their prolific offence was in full flow.

Klay Thompson added 21 points, Kevin Durant scored 20 and Zaza Pachulia added 13 as the Warriors shook off the second-quarter ejection of Draymond Green - who received two technical fouls for arguing foul calls.

In Salt Lake City, Utah rookie Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points to lead the Jazz to a 104-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers - denying LeBron James the victory he wanted for his 33rd birthday.

Mitchell slashed his way past James for a layup with 35.4 seconds remaining as the Jazz thwarted a Cleveland comeback bid that saw the Cavs pull within one point three times in the fourth quarter after trailing by double digits in the third.

James scored 29 points and added eight rebounds - eclipsing 8,000 rebounds for his career.