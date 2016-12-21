NBA: Clippers' Griffin undergoes knee surgery, out for four to six weeks

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Tuesday and will be sidelined for four to six weeks.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) team said he had some loose material removed from the damaged knee but said the procedure was a minor one.

Griffin, who is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the NBA season, is averaging 21.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 26 games this season.

The 27-year-old has struggled recently with left calf and knee soreness. He played 38 minutes in the Clippers' 110-117 loss to the Washington Wizards on Sunday, posting 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists but no points in the fourth quarter.

Griffin's career has been dotted with a series of injuries suffered both on and off the court. He missed his rookie season with an injury to his left knee, having surgery in January 2010.

He missed three months last season after breaking his right hand in a scuffle in January with a team equipment manager.

Griffin played just 35 regular season games in 2015-16 before re-injuring his left quadriceps tendon in April during the play-offs, forcing him to miss the final two games of the Clippers's first-round series loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.