NBA: Clippers defeat Spurs, Warriors and Heat win

(REUTERS) - Despite losing Chris Paul to a hamstring injury, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the San Antonio Spurs 106-101 at Staples Center.

Paul suffered a strained left hamstring early in the third quarter and did not return. He finished with a team-high 19 points, six assists and seven rebounds in 23 minutes.

Kawhi Leonard led the Spurs with 27 points and nine rebounds. Pau Gasol contributed 21 points and eight rebounds. Danny Green and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 10 apiece.

In Brooklyn, Kevin Durant scored 26 points as the Golden State Warriors clamped down defensively in the second half and rallied from a 16-point deficit to earn a 117-101 victory over Brooklyn.

Klay Thompson added 23 points for the Warriors, who ran their winning streak to six games by completely turning things around after half-time.

Stephen Curry contributed 15 points despite shooting six of 19, including three of 13 from three-point range.

Golden State's Zaza Pachulia contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds. Durant added nine boards and seven assists.

In Miami, Justise Winslow scored a career-high 23 points and Hassan Whiteside had his sixth double-double in a row to lead Miami past the Los Angeles Lakers 115-107 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Whiteside and Winslow each had 23 points and 13 rebounds. Whiteside has 23 double-doubles this season, tying him for the NBA lead with Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

It was the first career double-double for the second-year forward Winslow as the Heat snapped a three-game losing streak. All three of those losses came at home.