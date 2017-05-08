NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers sweep past Toronto Raptors into Eastern Conference Finals

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - National Basketball Association champions the Cleveland Cavaliers powered into the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, downing the Toronto Raptors 109-102 to complete a four-game sweep of their playoff series.

LeBron James scored 35 points with nine rebounds and six assists as the Cavaliers subdued the desperate Raptors to remain unbeaten in eight games in these playoffs.

They are the first team to win eight games in a row over consecutive post-season runs.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavaliers will play either the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards for a place in the NBA Finals.

John Wall tallied 27 points and 12 assists as the Wizards defeated the Celtics 121-102 on Sunday to level their series at 2-2.

Kyrie Irving added 27 points for the Cavaliers and Kyle Korver scored 18 off the bench.

Korver's 16 first-half points helped the Cavaliers erase an 11-point first-quarter deficit and take a 61-49 half-time lead.

With their backs against the wall, down 16 points early in the third quarter, the Raptors responded, taking a 93-92 lead with 6min 38sec to play.

"The closeout game is always tough," Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. "They came out and competed, took an early lead, went up 11.

"It was a tough game for us. We knew it would be, coming into a hostile environment."

But it marked the second straight year that the Cavs eliminated the Raptors from playoffs on their home floor. They beat them in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Serge Ibaka scored 23 points for the Raptors. DeMar DeRozan added 22 with eight assists.

But with Kyle Lowry on the bench for a second straight game with a sprained ankle, the Raptors could not match the Cavs' firepower.

Irving put Cleveland in front with a three-pointer with 5:34 to play and made two free throws. His lay-up with four minutes left had Cleveland up by eight. The Cavs out-scored Cleveland 17-9 over the final 6:15, Irving producing all 11 points in one key 11-2 Cavs run.

James played the entire fourth quarter - but he will have plenty of time to rest since the Conference Finals will not start before May 15.

James will be playing for a seventh consecutive NBA Finals appearance, having had four in a row with Miami and the past two with Cleveland, and his eighth overall. James is 3-4 in his trips to the championship series.