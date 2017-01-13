NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James leads All-Star balloting with more than a million votes

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against TJ Warren of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Jan 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.
NEW YORK (AFP) - Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James remains the top overall vote-getter in the second returns of National Basketball Association All-Star fan balloting announced on Thursday, with more than one million votes.

Three-time NBA champion James, already 12-time NBA All-Star, has received 1.06 million votes and leads Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (963,110) in voting for Eastern Conference front-court players.

Cleveland's Kyrie Irving, a three-time All-Star, is first among back-court players in the East with 971,362 votes, ahead of the 514,866 of Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade.

In the Western Conference, Golden State's Stephen Curry, the reigning two-time Most Valuable Player, leads all vote-getters with 990,390 in voting for back-court players.

Warriors team-mate Kevin Durant leads the list of front-court players (987,479).

In revised voting procedures this year, fans account for 50 per cent of the All-Star vote, and the remaining 50 per cent is divided among media members and NBA players.

The five players (two guards and three front-court players) with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Voting concludes on Jan 16 and the starters for the Feb 19 All-Star Game in New Orleans will be announced on Jan 19.

