NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James leads All-Star balloting with more than a million votes

NEW YORK (AFP) - Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James remains the top overall vote-getter in the second returns of National Basketball Association All-Star fan balloting announced on Thursday, with more than one million votes.

Three-time NBA champion James, already 12-time NBA All-Star, has received 1.06 million votes and leads Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (963,110) in voting for Eastern Conference front-court players.

Cleveland's Kyrie Irving, a three-time All-Star, is first among back-court players in the East with 971,362 votes, ahead of the 514,866 of Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade.

In the Western Conference, Golden State's Stephen Curry, the reigning two-time Most Valuable Player, leads all vote-getters with 990,390 in voting for back-court players.

Warriors team-mate Kevin Durant leads the list of front-court players (987,479).

In revised voting procedures this year, fans account for 50 per cent of the All-Star vote, and the remaining 50 per cent is divided among media members and NBA players.

The five players (two guards and three front-court players) with the best score in each conference will be named NBA All-Star Game starters. Voting concludes on Jan 16 and the starters for the Feb 19 All-Star Game in New Orleans will be announced on Jan 19.