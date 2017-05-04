NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers cruise past Raptors, Kawhi Leonard shines for San Antonio Spurs

Los Angeles (AFP) - Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 34 points as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday to level their National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff series at 1-1.

He also delivered eight assists and seven rebounds for the Spurs, who now travel to Houston for Games Three and Four of the best-of-seven second round Western Conference series.

San Antonio's win could prove to be costly because of an injury to guard Tony Parker.

The Frenchman had to be carried off the floor by team-mates with 8min 43sec remaining after suffering a left leg injury.

Meanwhile, LeBron James reached another milestone and the Cleveland Cavaliers nailed 18 shots from beyond the arc en route to a 125-103 rout of the Toronto Raptors in their East playoff series.

He became the NBA's second all-time leading scorer in the postseason with a 39-point performance.

James nailed a three-pointer in the second half to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (5,762 points) for second place. Michael Jordan is first with 5,987 playoff points.

The win gives Cleveland a 2-0 series lead but Game Three is in Toronto on Friday.

James also joined Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and Manu Ginobili to become the fourth player in league history to make 300 playoff three-pointers in a career.

And he now has 89 playoff games with at least 30 points, which moved him past Kobe Bryant. Only Jordan (109) has more.