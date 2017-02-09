NBA: Cavaliers, Spurs and Warriors all clinch victories

(REUTERS) - Kyrie Irving and Kyle Korver each scored 29 points to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end the Indiana Pacers' seven-game winning streak with a 132-117 victory in the National Basketball Association.

LeBron James added 25 points for the Cavaliers, who won their fourth game in a row. Korver hit 10 of 12 shots, including eight of nine three-point shots. Kevin Love chipped in with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

Trailing by six at half-time, the Cavaliers blew open the game by outscoring the Pacers 40-18 in the third quarter to take a 97-81 lead.

C.J. Miles led the Pacers with 23 points, hitting six of nine 3-pointers. Paul George and Jeff Teague each had 22 points.

In Philadelphia, Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, eight in a pivotal stretch late in the game, as the San Antonio Spurs held off the 76ers 111-103.

Tony Parker added 18 points for the Spurs. LaMarcus Aldridge collected 15 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio, and Dewayne Dedmon had 10 points and 11 boards.

Jahlil Okafor and Dario Saric had 20 points apiece to lead Philadelphia, who were without rookie centre Joel Embiid, their leading scorer and rebounder, for the seventh straight game with a bruised left knee.

In Oakland, Klay Thompson celebrated his 27th birthday by hitting six three-pointers as he scored a game-high 28 points for the Golden State Warriors in their comfortable 123-92 win over the Chicago bulls.

Kevin Durant recorded a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double with seven assists, and Draymond Green added 19 points to complement eight rebounds and six assists.

The Bulls were without small forward Jimmy Butler, who missed his third consecutive game with a bruised heel, and guard Dwyane Wade because of an upper respiratory illness.

Robin Lopez had 17 points and 10 rebounds while Taj Gibson had 15 points with nine rebounds for the Bulls.