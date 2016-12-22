NBA: Cavaliers post convincing win over Bucks

(AFP) - The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in as many days on Wednesday (Dec 21), and this time, they did not need overtime to do it.

Kyrie Irving scored 31 points and handed out a career-high 13 assists and LeBron James scored 29 points and pulled down nine rebounds in a 113-102 National Basketball Association victory over the Bucks in Cleveland.

The victory came a day after the Cavaliers needed overtime to edge the Bucks 114-108 in Milwaukee and it came with Kevin Love again sidelined by a sore knee and guard J.R. Smith sidelined by a broken thumb that saw him exit Tuesday's contest.

Even with the absentees, the Cavaliers exceeded their season average of 13.5 three-pointers per game with 15.

Irving scored 14 points in the third quarter, when the Cavaliers stretched a 59-54 half-time lead to 92-77 going into the final period.

Eastern Conference leaders Cleveland won their third straight game and their 21st of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker added 27 for the Bucks.

Cleveland next face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, before hosting the Golden State Warriors in a Christmas Day clash between last year's championship finalists.