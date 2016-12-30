NBA: Cavaliers hold off late Celtics charge

(REUTERS) - Kyrie Irving scored 32 points to allow the Cleveland Cavaliers to hold on for a 124-118 National Basketball Association victory on Thursday (Dec 29) against the Boston Celtics.

The Cavaliers nearly blew an 18-point lead entering the fourth. A driving basket by Isaiah Thomas pulled Boston within 117-116 with about a minute left before Irving countered with a drive of his own.

Thomas was then fouled on the Celtics' next possession and sank both free throws as Irving, grabbing at his right hamstring on his way off the floor, was subbed out of the game with 47 seconds left.

Irving's absence left the ball in LeBron James' turnover-prone hands on the Cavs' final possession.

James was fouled with 21 seconds left and split the free throws to give the Cavs a 120-118 lead, but left the Celtics with a chance to send the game to overtime or win it at the buzzer with a three-pointer.

Jae Crowder's open look with 10 seconds remaining, however, clanked off the rim and Cleveland's Richard Jefferson grabbed the rebound.

Thomas scored 31 points and Avery Bradley added 23 points for the Celtics, who scored 35 points in the fourth.

Kevin Love scored 30 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while James had 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. He also committed eight turnovers and shot just three of seven from the free-throw line.

The Cavs had built a 101-81 lead late in the third before the Celtics fought back in the fourth.