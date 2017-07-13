NBA: Carmelo Anthony to Rockets deal in works, Cedi Osman to Cavaliers - reports

New York (AFP) - Carmelo Anthony could join Chris Paul in Houston under a trade deal the New York Knicks are seeking while the Cleveland Cavaliers have signed Turkish forward Cedi Osman, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The network's website reported the Knicks and Rockets are exploring an exchange involving as many as four teams in order to send the 33-year-old to the Rockets, with Anthony willing to drop a no-trade clause to make the move.

Anthony would add an inside threat for the Rockets alongside what could be the National Basketball Associaiton's (NBA) most potent backcourt combination in guards Paul and James Harden. That could make Houston a legitimate title contender in a power-packed Western Conference led by reigning champions Golden State Warriors with another star trio in Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry.

Anthony, born and raised in New York, signed a five-year deal worth US$124 million (S$170.75 million) when former Knicks team president Phil Jackson took over but New York have struggled even as Anthony compiled career averages of 24.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

The Rockets could meet Anthony's US$26 million salary for next season but likely would also offer an exit clause that could allow Anthony to test free agency and let the club escape a salary cap hit of US$27.9 million for the 2018-19 campaign.

Anthony, who averaged 22.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season, would have to cost the Rockets some significant salary reduction in trade exchange as Houston is already US$15 million over the NBA salary cap for next season.

Meanwhile, last year's NBA champions Cavaliers continued their revamp after falling to Golden State in the finals for the second time in three years by landing Osman, 22, on what ESPN said was a three-year deal for US$8.3 million.

The Cavaliers obtained Osman's rights in a trade with Minnesota, which made him the 31st pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.

Osman averaged 7.1 points per game for Turkish club Anadolu Efes in last season's EuroLeague.