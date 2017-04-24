NBA: Bulls' Rajon Rondo, Rockets' Patrick Beverley each fined US$25k

NEW YORK (AFP) - Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo and Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley were each fined US$25,000 (S$34,836) by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Sunday (April 23) for violations committed in play-off defeats.

Rondo was fined for attempting to trip Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder with 31.1 seconds remaining in the first quarter of Chicago's 87-104 home loss to the Celtics on Friday.

Beverley was punished for confronting a spectator at the conclusion of Houston's 113-115 loss at Oklahoma City on Friday.