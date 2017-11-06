NBA: Boston Celtics win 8th game on the bounce, Kristaps Porzingis torches the Indiana Pacers

(THE SPORTS XCHANGE) - James Harden poured in a career-high 56 points as the Houston Rockets rolled to a 137-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night (Nov 5).

Harden fell one point shy of the franchise record held by Hall of Fame guard Calvin Murphy.

He finished 19-of-25 from the floor, including seven-of-eight from behind the three-pointer arc, while making 11-of-12 free throws and adding 13 assists.

All five Utah starters scored in double figures, led by rookie guard Donovan Mitchell with 17 points off the bench.

Damian Lillard matched his season high with 36 points, including two free throws to seal Portland Trail Blazers' 103-99 victory over Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lillard was 10-of-18 from the field, and 15-of-15 from the foul line and had a season-high 13 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic added 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting for the Trail Blazers.

Paul George scored 27 points for the Thunder on a night when reigning NBA (National Basketball Association) Most Valuable Player Russell Westbrook struggled with his shot.

Westbrook had 25 points and nine assists but was 10-of-25 from the field, three-of-10 from three-point range and only two-of-seven from the foul line.

Dennis Schroder scored 28 points as the depleted Atlanta Hawks stopped its eight-game losing streak by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-115.

The Hawks, without five rotation players, built a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter but nearly let it slip away.

Channing Frye missed a three-pointer with one second to go that would have won it for Cleveland, and Dwyane Wade's missed tip-in at the buzzer would have tied it.

LeBron James scored 10 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Kyle Korver had 19 of his 23 in the fourth, and Wade finished with 25 for the Cavs, who have lost five of their last six games.

The Boston Celtics won its eighth consecutive game, beating the Orlando Magic 104-88 with another impressive defensive performance.

Jaylen Brown led Boston's well-balanced attack with 18 points. Al Horford had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 13 points for the Celtics, who have built the NBA's best record by allowing the fewest points (99.1 per game).

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 40 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, as the New York Knicks stormed back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Indiana Pacers 108-101.

Tim Hardaway Jr (16 points) and rookie first-round pick Frank Ntilikina (10) were the only other Knicks in double figures.

Porzingis added eight rebounds and six blocks while making 15-of-24 shots from the field.

Indiana finished with five players in double figures, including Thaddeus Young with 18 points and Myles Turner with 15 points in his return to the starting line-up.

LaMarcus Aldridge hit for 21 points to lead seven San Antonio players in double-figure scoring and the San Antonio Spurs roared back from a half-time deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 112-95.

San Antonio trailed by four points at half-time after a back-and-forth first half, but pulled away in the third quarter before leading by as many as 27 in the final minutes.

Phoenix, ending a five-game, 10-day trip, was led by T.J. Warren's 17 points.

Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 17 rebounds to help the Miami Heat hold off the Los Angeles Clippers 104-101.

The win allowed the Heat to snap a four-game losing streak to the Clippers.

Tyler Johnson scored 19 points for Miami, and Wayne Ellington had 17. Blake Griffin led the Clippers with 23 points, and Lou Williams had 22 off the bench while DeAndre Jordan collected 10 points and 19 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 38 points to lead the Washington Wizards to a 107-96 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Wizards led by as many as 19 points in the third quarter before the Raptors trimmed it to three nearing the midpoint of the fourth quarter, but a lay-up by Beal and a three-pointer by Kelly Oubre Jr put the Wizards ahead by 13 points with 4min 22sec left.

Washington guard John Wall (sprained left shoulder) did not play. DeMar DeRozan led Toronto with 26 points.

The Raptors lost point Kyle Lowry in the second quarter after he was assessed two technical fouls for arguing with the referees.

Jeff Teague had 18 points and 12 assists and Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 20 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves coasted to a 112-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

Jamal Crawford provided a big spark with 15 points off the bench, and Minnesota was 26-of-30 from the free-throw line to win its fifth straight game, the first five-game winning streak for the franchise since Jan 2-10, 2009.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 13 as Minnesota led by as many as 23 points.

Dwight Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte, who have lost two straight games and is 1-4 on the road this season.

After nearly gave away a 22-point, third-quarter lead, the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 107-102 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Brook Lopez led Los Angeles with 21 points. Brandon Ingram scored 14 of his 20 points in the final four minutes of the third quarter. Jordan Clarkson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 15 apiece, and Kyle Kuzma finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Lakers (5-5).

Tyreke Evans scored 26 points off the bench, and Mike Conley scored 23 for the Grizzlies (6-4). Marc Gasol had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Dillon Brooks finished with 13 points.