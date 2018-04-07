NBA: Ben Simmons shines as Sixers hang on to top Cavs 132-130 to move into No. 3 spot in East

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (REUTERS) - Ben Simmons recorded his 12th triple-double of the season with 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 132-130 on Friday (April 6) at the Wells Fargo Centre.

JJ Redick scored 28 points, Marco Belinelli contributed 23 and Ersan Ilyasova had 17 for the surging Sixers (49-30), who won their 13th straight National Basketball Association (NBA) game for the first time since the 1984-85 season.

The Sixers also moved past the Cavaliers and into the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff standings with one game at hand.

Cleveland have two games remaining, while Philadelphia has three.

Robert Covington added 11 and Markelle Fultz had 10.

LeBron James posted his 18th triple-double of the season with 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, though he committed eight turnovers. Jeff Green scored 33 points and Kevin Love added 17.

Simmons nearly recorded a triple-double by halftime with 13 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The 78 first-half points were the most the Sixers had scored in any half since pouring in 80 on Feb 11, 1992 at Miami.