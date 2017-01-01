Basketball: Little Isaiah hits 52pts as Celtics beat Heat

BOSTON • Miami coach Erik Spoelstra used to coach the Big Three with the Heat. On Friday night, he was clobbered by the Little One.

Isaiah Thomas, generously listed at 1.75m in the programme, scored a franchise-record 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter. The highest total ever run up by a Boston guard led the Celtics (20-14) to a 117-114 victory over the Heat in their National Basketball Association (NBA) game.

"That fourth quarter... it just felt like I was out there by myself, working on my game in the gym," Thomas said after beating his previous high of 44, set just 10 days earlier.

"Throwing up everything and it was going in. It was a special feeling."

It was the fourth-highest scoring total in team history, behind Larry Bird's 60 in 1985, Kevin McHale's 56 in 1985 and Bird's 53 in 1983.

Thomas, who outscored the entire Miami starting line-up 52-51, scored 29 of the Celtics' 35 points in the fourth quarter. His last basket was a three from well behind the arc. He finished 15 of 26 from the floor, nine of 13 from three-point range and 13 of 13 from the foul line. His fourth-quarter effort was just two points off the NBA record - Wilt Chamberlain had 31 points in the final period of his 100-point game against the New York Knicks in 1962.

He has scored 20 or more points in all but one game this season and has 20 or more points in 18 straight games, an NBA high. Asked if he thinks he belongs in the conversation regarding the league's best scorers, he said: "I do. The only reason I do is because I'm 5-9. They don't talk about me like they do all the other guys, but I'm fine with it."

The Heat, missing leading scorer Goran Dragic (back), fell to 10-24 despite turning in a strong performance throughout. James Johnson led the Heat with 22 points.

Spoelstra said of Thomas: "He doesn't shy from the shot in the moment now."

REUTERS

