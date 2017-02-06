Kings surprise Warriors but need consistency

SACRAMENTO • A regional rivalry that has been one-sided for the better part of four years got an unexpected shot in the arm on Saturday.

A spirited effort by the Kings put the Golden State Warriors on the ropes before they knocked out the National Basketball Association's best team in overtime, 109-106 at the Golden 1 Centre.

Sacramento's DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points - six in overtime - 12 rebounds and nine assists. And Matt Barnes had 11 points and 14 rebounds, as the Kings (20-31) handed Golden State just their eighth loss of the season and snapped a 13-game losing streak to their Northern California counterparts.

"I think it's our first statement win of the season at home," Barnes said. "We (beat Eastern Conference leaders) Cleveland on the road. It's just a sign that when we're locked in, we're capable of beating anybody, and we've just got to be more consistent."

Stephen Curry led the Warriors (43-8) with 35 points and added nine assists. He had a pair of contested lay-up attempts that would have given Golden State the lead inside the final eight seconds of overtime, but neither went down.

Darren Collison hit a pair of free throws with 2.5 seconds to go that pushed the lead to 109-106. The Warriors' last-gasp attempt was an open three-pointer at the top of the key by Draymond Green that drew back iron.

Both teams had shots to win at the end of regulation. Cousins' fade-away 18-footer went off the front iron with 2.9 seconds left. The Warriors took a timeout, advanced the ball to the front court and Klay Thompson had a catch-and-shoot 15-footer from the wing fall short at the buzzer, leaving the game tied at 98.

A back-and-forth game escalated quickly late in the third quarter, when an offensive foul called against the Warriors led to the ejection of coach Steve Kerr and sent both teams into overdrive. Five technical fouls - including Kerr's double - were called between that point and the final horn, and both teams were playing with visible emotion.

Thompson finished with 26 points and Green had 16 points. The team's fourth All-Star, Kevin Durant, battled a tough shooting night, going two for 10 from the field and zero for six from beyond the arc while scoring just 10 points.

His struggles were indicative of the team as Golden State shot just 41.4 per cent from the field.

"We got what we deserved - before I was tossed and after," Kerr said. "It was one of the worst games we've played all season. We had no purpose. The ball didn't move. I didn't even recognise our team out there tonight."

REUTERS