James hits milestone as Cavs hold off Raptors

CLEVELAND (Ohio) • The Cleveland Cavaliers have had to cope with plenty of challenges this National Basketball Association season, from a roster upheaval to dealing with a slew of injuries, but one thing has remained constant: LeBron James continues to push himself to greater heights.

Five days on from breaking Michael Jordan's record for most consecutive games with 10 or more points, the 14-time All-Star surpassed Kobe Bryant after hitting the 20-point mark for the 942nd time in his career to go third on the all-time list for career 20-point games. He is now behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,122) and Karl Malone (1,134).

He recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Cavaliers posted a 112-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at Quicken Loans Arena.

James admitted the Cavaliers were still a work in progress heading into the post-season games, but they were content to ride their wave of good form.

"We don't know what we can become," he added. "But right now, we're playing good ball and we want to try to continue that... We have not been all year."

Jose Calderon scored 19 points and Kevin Love added 18 points for Cleveland, who won for the fourth straight and their ninth time in the past 10 games.

The Cavs (48-30) maintained third place in the East by a half-game over the Philadelphia 76ers (47-30).

DeMar DeRozan had 19 points for the Raptors (55-22), who have now lost back-to-back games but held on to their two-game lead in the East over Boston (53-24) after the Celtics lost 102-106 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The top two teams in the conference will meet today.

REUTERS

TORONTO V BOSTON

Singtel TV Ch110, 8am