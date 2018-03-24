Hornets sting Grizzlies to set team's record-winning margin

CHARLOTTE (North Carolina) • Kemba Walker scored 46 points in leading the Charlotte Hornets to their largest margin of victory in franchise history with a 140-79 romp over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night.

The Charlotte guard recorded his 55th career game with at least 30 points, breaking a tie with Glen Rice for the most in the team's history. He also posted his ninth game with at least 40 points, moving to within one of Rice for the franchise record.

To add icing on the cake, Walker set a franchise record by hitting 10 three-pointers. He also tied Golden State guard Stephen Curry for the most three-pointers in a single game this season.

"I would have never imagined (making 10 three-pointers)," Walker said. "I never thought I'd be able to shoot the ball like that, especially in one individual game. My team-mates did a great job of getting me open."

Overall, Walker shot 13-of-18 from the floor and 10-of-14 from three-point range. He played 27min 56sec in a game Charlotte led by 55 points after three quarters and by as many as 65 in the fourth.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Charlotte's lead after the third matched the largest in the shot-clock era, equalling the mark set by the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Chicago Bulls on Nov 8, 2001.

The 61-point victory margin was also the sixth-largest win in National Basketball Association (NBA) history, and the biggest win since 1998 when the Indiana Pacers beat the Portland Trail Blazers by 65 points - the second-largest win in history.

68 Record NBA margin when Cleveland Cavaliers thrashed the Miami Heat 148-80 in 1991. Charlotte's 61-point success over Memphis on Thursday is the league's sixth biggest win.

The biggest win recorded was the Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Miami Heat by 68 points in 1991.

The Hornets also came within one of matching their franchise record for points in a game, set in 1993 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Marvin Williams and rookie Dwayne Bacon added 15 points apiece for the Hornets (32-41), who shot 53.3 per cent and made 19 three-pointers.

Wayne Selden scored 18 points and Tyreke Evans added 16 for Memphis (19-53), who shot 38.5 per cent.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

GOLDEN STATE V ATLANTA

Singtel TV Ch110, 10.30am

PHILADELPHIA V MINNESOTA

Ch110, tomorrow, 6am