Heat halt Celtics streak

MIAMI • Boston were about to mount another double-digit comeback and extend their 16-game winning streak when two fortunate bounces for a Miami three-pointer helped squash the rally.

Dion Waiters' shot late in the fourth quarter bounced off the rim, the top of the backboard and through the net, and the Heat held on for a 104-98 National Basketball Association (NBA) win.

Wednesday's loss was Boston's first since a 108-100 defeat at Milwaukee on Oct 18. Their final victory of the streak came on Monday against Dallas, requiring a rally from a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter plus an overtime effort.

"Those guys didn't win 16 games for nothing," said Waiters, who finished with 26 points to add to Goran Dragic's game-high 27.

"It was a battle."

His team nearly squandered a 14-point lead midway through the final quarter as the Celtics reeled off 13 straight points and got to 90-91 on Marcus Smart's two free throws with 3min 14sec left.

Waiters responded with consecutive three-pointers, the first of which took the odd bounces that stopped the Celtics' run, for a seven-point advantage.

21 Winning streaks that have lasted longer than 16 games, with Boston owning three of them: 19 straight in 2008-09 season, 18 in 1981-82 and 17 in 1959-60, according to the NBA website.

"We needed to stop the bleeding," he said. "I feel like we had great looks but, when the tide turns, it's hard."

Dragic finished the job with three free throws in the final 28 seconds, helping Miami (8-9) snap an eight-game losing streak against the Celtics (16-3), with the last win coming in March 2015.

"I don't even care about the result right now," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It's all about behaviour and habits. Guys really brought a purity to the work, a focus, a discipline the past two days."

Kyrie Irving scored 23 points and Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points for the Celtics.

"Teams are coming out and giving us their best shots," Irving said.

"They made shots and got into a bit of a rhythm. They wanted it and proved it. They kept hitting us. They deserved that win tonight."

In Oklahoma City, there was little Thanksgiving cheer on show from the Thunder and the home fans, who gave former hero Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors a rough ride.

Durant, who left the team last year in a blockbuster move, was subdued as Russell Westbrook piled on 34 points in a 108-91 win.

Durant's entrance was greeted with a hail of boos, and tensions almost threatened to boil over late in the game as the two former team-mates went forehead-to-forehead in a heated exchange.

Westbrook was backed by hefty performances from Carmelo Anthony with 22 points and Paul George with 20 points. New Zealander Steven Adams had a double-double, 14 points and 12 rebounds, as the Thunder improved to 8-9.

Stephen Curry led the scoring for the Warriors (13-5) with 24 points, while Durant finished with 21.

