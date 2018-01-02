Harden optimistic on injury prognosis

HOUSTON (Texas) • Houston Rockets guard James Harden said he had already received treatment and is hopeful that his hamstring injury is not serious after leaving late in the fourth quarter of his team's 148-142 double-overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Harden came up limping after driving to the basket with 54sec remaining in the National Basketball Association game on Sunday. He gingerly left the court with 44sec left and did not play in the second overtime, in which the Rockets outscored Lakers 15-9.

Harden finished with 40 points and 11 assists, and said he felt his hamstring pull as he drove towards the basket.

"Hopefully it is not that serious, just a pull on the hammy," the 28-year-old told reporters.

"Just got some treatment right now and hopefully, day to day, it gets better. I really couldn't run. We'll see. I think we don't play again until Wednesday against Orlando, so I got a couple of days."

In Harden's absence, Chris Paul came to the Rockets' rescue.

The 32-year-old guard scored 15 of his 28 points in overtime as the Rockets (26-9) snapped a five-game skid.

"We worked too hard to let that game go," Paul said. "Different guys had been in and out of the line-up. James carried us all game long, and different guys had to step up and it's just will at that point."

Houston coach Mike D'Antoni praised Paul's mentality.

"He just willed us to win, and great players can do that," he said.

"Certain guys can just say, 'We're not losing', and 'Whatever it takes', and that's what he said tonight and that's what he did."

He added that the team would have to re-evaluate Harden yesterday before determining the extent of the injury and if he is able to play against the Magic.

Harden has missed only two regular-season games over the past three seasons combined.

REUTERS