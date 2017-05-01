Grieving Thomas to face Wizards

WASHINGTON • Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas is expected to feature in this morning's (Singapore time) Game One of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Eastern Conference semi-finals, after attending his sister's funeral on Saturday.

Chyna, 22, was killed in a car accident two weeks ago, but Thomas has not missed a game.

The guard left for Tacoma, Washington, after the Celtics' first- round series-clinching victory over Chicago on Friday and should start against the Washington Wizards.

"I realised quitting isn't an option," Thomas was quoted as saying by king5.com, an NBC-affiliate.

"That's an easy way out. I will keep going because I know she wouldn't want me to stop.

"I love you Chyna and I miss you so much and everything I do for the rest of my life will be for you."

Celtics coach Brad Stevens is more concerned about his charge than the games.

"If he decides when he gets there that it's too much, that's okay. That's fine," he said. "This (grieving) is a lot more important."

The Celtics were 2-2 against Washington during the regular season. Thomas averaged 27.8 points per game against the Wizards this season, but Washington guards John Wall and Bradley Beal averaged almost 40 points per game together against Boston.

Washington led the NBA play-offs with 20.7 fast break points and 9.2 steals per game in round one.

"It's play-off time," Beal said. "It's winning time and we're going to do whatever it takes." .

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE