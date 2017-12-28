Fit-again Leonard is bad news for Spurs' rivals

SAN ANTONIO (Texas) • For those who pulled a Rip Van Winkle and slept through nearly the first half of the National Basketball Association (NBA) season, then just happened to see Kawhi Leonard's performance in the San Antonio Spurs' 109-97 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at the AT&T Centre, it might have appeared as just another dominant game for the star forward.

However, considering that Leonard missed 30 of the Spurs' first 35 games because of a right quadriceps injury, the fact that he scored a season-high 21 points while seeing the court for a season-most 26 minutes actually represented a bit of a return to normalcy for San Antonio.

That could also spell a whole lot of trouble for future Spurs opponents.

"Every game we see a little more of the rust go off, a little of the hesitation goes away," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said of Leonard.

"We are trying to fit in his game and get him feeling comfortable with the ball. Every game is a little bit better."

Leonard said he felt good but still is not at his best. It is taking him a while to get through the process of playing limited minutes and getting back into the flow with his team.

He was not surprised when Popovich asked him to return to the court with the game on the line.

"I had been just trying to stay ready in case he called me," Leonard said. "The hardest things have been finding my wind, running the play calls, building the chemistry again, the defensive rotations - really everything.

"I have been taking my time, not skipping any steps, so I can be healthy and ready down the road."

San Antonio led 94-86 with 5min 5sec to play when Leonard re-entered the game, marking the first time this season he played in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs (24-11) scored six of the next eight points in the ensuing 67 seconds, pushing the advantage to 12 points.

San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, and Pau Gasol nabbed his third double-double in a row with 15 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Caris LeVert led Brooklyn (12-21) with 18 points while Allen Crabbe contributed 15. San Antonio have extended their regular-season home win streak over the Nets to 15 games, dating to Jan 22, 2002.

"They're physical and they take you out of your stuff," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

"We did a great job of driving the ball - we were at the rim all night. We'll do it again tomorrow night, and then the night after and keep doing it. We have to finish better, too."

