Dead-eye Korver inks deal with Cavs

CLEVELAND • The Cleveland Cavaliers completed the trade for guard Kyle Korver from the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, giving the defending National Basketball Association (NBA) champions another premier shooter.

The Hawks in return received forward Mike Dunleavy, guard Mo Williams, cash considerations and a future first-round draft pick from the Cavs.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to add a player and person the calibre of Kyle Korver to our Cavs family," Cavaliers general manager David Griffin said in a statement.

"Among the most prolific and dynamic three-point shooters in NBA history, a selfless and team- first competitor, Kyle brings all of the elements of Cavs' DNA that we covet on and off the floor."

The 2m-tall, 96kg Korver played 32 games for the Hawks this season, with averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.9 minutes.

The 35-year-old is shooting 88.9 per cent from the foul line and 40.9 per cent from beyond the three-point line.

He spent the last four-plus seasons with the Hawks and ranks first on the team's all-time free-throw percentage list at 88.7 and third on the club's all-time three-point field-goals made chart with 818 three-pointers.

Korver also hit at least one three-pointer in 311 of 332 games played with the Hawks.

Cavs star LeBron James expects Korver to increase his 49 per cent mark on wide-open three-pointers in Cleveland.

"They'll go higher than that," he said. "We're going to get him the ball. He's on the floor for a reason. We're going to get it to him."

Korver acknowledged on Thursday that he was Cleveland-bound.

"It's a great opportunity for me to go to Cleveland," he said. "From a basketball perspective, they are a great, great fit for me."

