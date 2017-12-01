Curry lifts Warriors to overtime win against Lakers

LOS ANGELES • Stephen Curry was not having one of his better National Basketball Association (NBA) games on Wednesday.

Fortunately for the Golden State Warriors, the star guard had an extra five minutes to turn things around.

He scored 13 of his 28 points in overtime to lift the Warriors to a 127-123 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Centre in the opener of a six-game road trip.

"He had a horrible start to the game, but what makes Steph Steph, on a night like tonight, he still can make huge plays, which he did down the stretch," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

"It takes a special player to bounce back within the same game and be able to reverse things."

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Klay Thompson had 20 for the Warriors (16-6), who were 0-3 in overtime games last season.

Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 32 points to lead the Lakers (8-13). Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson contributed 21 points apiece, while Julius Randle added 20.

Curry was one of seven from behind the arc before starting the extra period with back-to-back three-pointers to give the Warriors a 115-109 lead. He shot five of six from the free-throw line in the final 1min 14sec to hold off Los Angeles.

"It just comes with experience and knowing how to deal with bad shooting nights, trying to stay with it," Curry said of his turnaround.

The score was tied 84-84 to start the fourth quarter and was knotted nine more times in the period.

"I loved the way our guys competed defensively," Lakers coach Luke Walton said. "We set a challenge to them. Let's be aggressive, but be smart. We want high hands. The Warriors are struggling with turnovers so far this year, so we wanted to use that to our advantage and get some stops and be able to get out and run."

Golden State had five turnovers in the first four minutes but still led by 11 in the first quarter.

"We've got to be able to take better care of the ball and make better decisions," Kerr said.

REUTERS

PHILADELPHIA V BOSTON

Singtel TV Ch110, 8.30am