Basketball: Cleveland capitulate in King James' absence

AUBURN HILLS (Michigan) • Desperate for a victory, the Detroit Pistons needed to catch a break. Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue delivered that gift a day after Christmas, resting the game's biggest star.

LeBron James got the night off as the Pistons (15-18) snapped a five-game losing streak by downing the Cavaliers 106-90 in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Monday night at The Palace.

The Cleveland forward, who played 40 minutes in Cleveland's 109-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day, sat in street clothes and watched his team's offence disintegrate.

The Cavs (23-7) shot 38 per cent from the field and committed a season-high 22 turnovers.

James was rested in two other games this season after playing a home game the previous night. Cleveland are 23-4 when he is in uniform and 0-3 without him.

Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy felt the Cavs' giveaways were mainly due to James' absence.

"I didn't think we forced a lot," he said. "Kyrie's (Irving) used to making plays, but nobody else on that team really ever has to make a play other than Kyrie or LeBron.



"Today, (others) had to try to make some plays. They're in unfamiliar territory. These are guys that normally play off those two guys. When there's only one of them, it's a little bit harder."

Pistons forward Tobias Harris scored 21 points while coming off the bench for the second straight game after starting the previous 31.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 18 points, Marcus Morris supplied 15 and Reggie Jackson chipped in with 13 for the Pistons.

Andre Drummond added 11 points and a game-high 17 rebounds on a night when the Pistons never trailed.

Irving led the Cavaliers, who had their own five-game winning streak snapped, with 18 points and eight assists.

Kevin Love contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds. Iman Shumpert, Kay Felder and Channing Frye had 11 points apiece.

"Guys have to do more," Lue said of playing without James.

"We have specialists, guys who can make shots. That opens up the floor for Kyrie, LeBron and Kevin (Love) to go to work. When one of our key guys doesn't play, that makes it tough on the other two and it makes it tough on the rest of the team, also."

Despite the loss, Cleveland received a couple of Christmas gifts from game officials in their holiday triumph over the Warriors, the NBA said on Monday.

In its latest "Last Two Minutes Report" detailing officiating errors late in games, the league said Cleveland's Richard Jefferson should have been called for a foul with 3.1 seconds remaining.

The forward was judged to have had his foot make contact with that of Kevin Durant, affecting the Golden State forward's speed, quickness, balance and rhythm.

Durant ended up sprawled on the court, unable to connect on a potential game winner.

James also hung on the rim and flexed his arms after a dunk - a move that the league acknowledged should have seen him handed a technical foul for "deliberately hanging on the rim".

The report is issued by the league in a bid for transparency in officiating - but has no bearing on the result of a game.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE