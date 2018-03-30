Cavs' James on brink of breaking Jordan's mark

CHARLOTTE (North Carolina) • LeBron James tied one of Michael Jordan's records on the National Basketball Association (NBA) icon's own court on Wednesday.

With an alley-oop dunk in the second quarter at the Jordan-owned Charlotte Hornets, James notched his 866th consecutive regular season game with at least 10 points. He finished with 41 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists as the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers won 118-105 at the Spectrum Centre.

The last time he failed to score at least 10 points was on Jan 5, 2007, when he had eight points in 43 minutes on three-for-13 shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Now a 15-year veteran, he has twice kept his streak alive with exactly 10 points, once in October 2007 and once last January.

"It just means I've kept my body in tune, in shape throughout all these years, all these games, 866," he told Fox Sports Ohio.

"So anytime I'm in the same conversation with Mike and other great guys, it lets me know I'm doing the right thing and, hopefully, I can try to continue that."

When the Cavaliers (45-30) host the New Orleans Pelicans today, he can break Jordan's mark that ran from March 25, 1986 of his second NBA season to Dec 26, 2001 - 26 games into his first term with the Washington Wizards following three years in retirement.

Wednesday was a milestone night for Charlotte's Kemba Walker as well. The guard scored 21 points and broke the franchise record for points scored at 9,841, passing Dell Curry (9,839).

A team record also fell after hosts Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns, 22, erupted for a career-high 56 points - eclipsing Mo Williams' 52 - to propel the Timberwolves to a 126-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

