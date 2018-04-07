Cavs give Lue a winning return

LeBron James had 33 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers prevailed in Tyronn Lue's return as coach with a 119-115 National Basketball Association victory over visiting Washington. The Cavs overcame a 17-point, fourth-quarter deficit to post their fifth straight win and 10th in the past 11 games. Lue was back after missing nine games because of health issues that included chest pains and sleep deprivation. The victory puts Cleveland in third place in the Eastern Conference by a half-game over the Philadelphia 76ers.

