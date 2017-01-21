Cavaliers eclipse Suns, face Spurs next

Published
1 hour ago

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving shooting over Phoenix Suns centre Tyson Chandler in the Cavs' 118-103 win at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Thursday.

Irving (26 points) combined with Cavs superstar LeBron James for 47 points in a comfortable win, ahead of Saturday's crunch clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

James was one rebound shy of a triple-double after scoring 21 points and matching his season-high of 15 assists.

The Spurs were also victorious on Thursday, beating the Denver Nuggets 118-104 with 34 points from Kawhi Leonard and a career-high 24 points from rookie Dejounte Murray.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2017, with the headline 'Cavaliers eclipse Suns, face Spurs next'.
