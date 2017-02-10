Birthday boy goes one better

OAKLAND • Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson celebrated his 27th birthday on Wednesday like none of the previous 26.

One day after attending the funeral of his grandfather, he returned to the basketball court with a purpose - to win an National Basketball Association (NBA) game on his birthday for the first time. Six three- pointers and 28 points later, the mission was accomplished.

"Third time's the charm, I guess," Thompson proudly said after he and his Warriors team-mates outscored the Chicago Bulls 45-12 from beyond the three-point arc on their way to a comfortable 123-92 win.

The victory, which came three days after a loss at Sacramento, allowed the Warriors to extend their NBA-record streak of games without consecutive losses to 138.

Golden State are now 18-0 following a loss in the run that dates back to April 2015.

Kevin Durant recorded a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double with seven assists, and Draymond Green added 19 points to complement eight rebounds and six assists, as the Warriors (44-8) recorded their seventh straight home win.

The Bulls (26-27) were playing without All-Star small forward Jimmy Butler, who missed his third consecutive game with a bruised heel, and shooting guard Dwyane Wade, who stayed back at the team hotel because of an upper-respiratory illness.

"There's never any excuses in this league," said Bulls centre Robin Lopez, who had team highs in points (17) and rebounds (10). "We didn't come out the right way in the first quarter. We committed a lot of turnovers... so we were playing from behind."

The game began with many, including Warriors coach Steve Kerr, wondering about his side's mindset.

Golden State were playing at home against an outmatched team, had a possible look-ahead to an attention-grabbing back-to-back at Memphis and Oklahoma City, and had endured a second Durant- Green squabble on Sunday night in Sacramento.

And then there was Thompson, who was away from the team on Monday and Tuesday while dealing with his family matter.

Turns out, he was the least of the Warriors' worries.

"Tough time," he said of the aftermath of his grandfather's death. "My family loves to watch me play. This was a good way to honour them tonight."

The outcome was not in doubt for long after the Warriors broke from an 11-11 tie with a 13-point flurry. Thompson contributed a pair of three-pointers and Durant a three-point play to the early runaway.

The Warriors extended the lead to 15 in the second quarter and 20 in the third en route to a ninth consecutive home win this season against Eastern Conference competition.

All 13 Warriors scored, including newcomer Briante Weber, who not only dropped in a hoop but also participated in a late runaway.

"I loved the way we finished the game," Kerr said. "We had the upper hand in talent with their injuries. We just had to stick with it."

REUTERS