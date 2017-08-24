Basketball: Two teams added to Merlion Cup line up as Alab Pilipinas pull out

SINGAPORE - Indonesian National Basketball League runners-up Satria Muda Pertamina Jakarta and the Philippine Basketball Association's NLEX-SCTEX have been added to the line up for this year's Merlion Cup tournament at the OCBC Arena from Sept 20-24.

The two teams have been added with news of Alab Pilipinas withdrawing due to their conflicting schedule.

They will join the Singapore Slingers, Adelaide 36ers, Jeonju KCC Egis, Yulon Luxgen Dinos and defending champions the Shanghai Sharks for the tournament.

Said David Ong, president of the Basketball Association of Singapore: "The Merlion Cup is committed to giving fans high quality games by gathering the top basketball teams in the region.

"The Merlion Cup was hugely successful in 2016, and we've received significant interest from teams around the region wanting to take part in this year's edition. The opportunity to have both Satria Muda Pertamina Jakarta and NLEX-SCTEX was too good to turn down. This year, we will see seven teams competing for the first time."

Tickets for the Merlion Cup are available for purchase at www.apactix.com/events/detail/merlion-cup-2017.