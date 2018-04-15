Basketball: Thompson, Durant lead Warriors to NBA playoff rout of Spurs

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP) - Defending champion Golden State opened the NBA playoffs by routing San Antonio 113-92, the Warriors serving notice on Saturday (April 14) they will not be easily dethroned despite Stephen Curry's knee injury.

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-6 from 3-point range, and Kevin Durant added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to power Golden State.

"We played well. We played hard. We need to do even better next time," Durant said before praising Thompson's long-range heroics.

"Klay knocked down shots. He was really good. He was penetrating as well," Durant said. "We won't always make shots at that rate but we need to play good defense like that as well."

The host Warriors updated star guard Curry's left knee sprain before playing, saying he was making progress and will be re-evaluated next Saturday, on the eve of game four of the best-of-seven first-round series at San Antonio.

Curry, who missed Golden State's last 10 regular-season contests after the March 23 setback, will intensify his rehabilitation work in the next few days with more running and lateral movement, the team said in a statement.

JaVale McGee scored 15 points and played aggressive defense while Draymond Green had 12 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Golden State.

Reserve Rudy Gay led the Spurs with 15 points while LaMarcus Aldridge and Bryn Forbes each added 14 for San Antonio.

The Warriors struggled down the stretch of the regular season and finished with only the third-best record in the NBA behind Western Conference leader Houston and Eastern Conference pace-setter Toronto.

"Everybody kept our individual games on point," Durant said.

"At the end of the season, our minds weren't on it. They were on the playoffs.

"Today they were on the present."