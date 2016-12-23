Basketball: Sweet revenge as Slingers win in HK to go top

The Singapore Slingers avenged their Dec 7 loss to the Eastern Long Lions with a 77-71 victory over the Hong Kong side in their Asean Basketball League (ABL) match at the Southorn Stadium in Wan Chai, Hong Kong last night.

And to make victory extra sweet, the men in red, led by Most Valuable Player Justin Howard's 24 points and 22 rebounds, kept the Lions at bay with a tight rearguard and spirited play.

A satisfied Slingers head coach Neo Beng Siang said: "I'm pretty happy because (the Slingers) locked down their defence, and even when they were down in the first three quarters, they stayed positive and kept fighting."

Yesterday's win was the Slingers' fifth in six ABL games this season, sending the Singapore side to the top of the six-team standings.

The Lions ended the first quarter with a 21-17 lead, with guard Tyler Lamb netting 11 points.

The Slingers fought to close the gap, but 16 turnovers in the first half gave their opponents a 42-36 advantage at half-time.

Steady play from the visitors saw them tie the score 55-55 entering the final 10 minutes, where they stepped up their defensive play to prevail.

Still, Slingers assistant coach Michael Johnson said the win did not "take the hurt away from the first game", which the Slingers lost 95-97, but added: "I guess that loss helped us compose ourselves more for this game."

The Slingers posted 27 turnovers to their rivals' 11, and Johnson said the team have to cut down on their high turnover rate. "We need to make better decisions as a team on the offensive front," he added.

"We were more solid in the second half as we stepped up our defence, and we're very happy to win against a good team."

Nicole Chia