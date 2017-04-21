Basketball: Slingers fall 72-76 to HK Lions, face must-win Game 4 on Sunday

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Slingers have lost the chance to claim the Asean Basketball League (ABL) championship on home soil after they fell 72-76 to Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions on Friday (April 21).

The Slingers now trail the best-of-five ABL Finals 1-2 and face a must-win Game Four on Sunday at the OCBC Arena.

The host had led 17-12 after the first quarter and 40-39 at the interval. But the visitors regrouped and took a 57-56 lead going into the final 10-minute period.

Eastern hung on and will now fancy their chances of clinching the championship.

Game Five, if needed, will be on Wednesday in Hong Kong.

Slingers lost 2-3 to Westports Malaysia Dragons in last year's ABL Finals.