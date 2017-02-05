Basketball: Singapore Slingers shocked by Hong Kong's Eastern Long Lions

SINGAPORE - Asean Basketball League table-toppers the Singapore Slingers slumped to a shock loss yesterday at the hands of the visiting Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions.

The 71-73 result was all the more surprising given the hosts held a 20-point lead at the OCBC Arena midway through the third quarter .

This was the second regular-season defeat the Slingers have suffered against the Lions, who improve to 6-2 and are second in the standings.

The Slingers remain top with an 8-3 record. They next face the Malaysia Dragons on Friday at the Maba Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.