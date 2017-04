SINGAPORE - The Singapore Slingers suffered heartbreak for a second straight season in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Finals, after they succumbed 80-82 in double overtime to the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions at the OCBC Arena on Sunday.

The narrow defeat meant that they also lose the best-of-five series 1-3 to the top-seeded Long Lions, extending their wait for a maiden ABL title.

Last year, the Slingers also made the ABL Finals, but were defeated 2-3 by the Westports Malaysia Dragons.