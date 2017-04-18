Basketball: Singapore Slingers falter in Hong Kong, levelling ABL Finals series at 1-1

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions defeated the Singapore Slingers 92-84 on Tuesday (April 18) night at Wan Chai's Southorn Stadium to claim their first win in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Finals play-off.

The hosts started the game with great intensity and aggression, a stark contrast compared to their performance in Game 1.

Game 2 took a turn when the referee sent off the in-form Lions guard Marcus Elliott in the third quarter for repeatedly protesting a decision.

Although the Slingers managed to outscore the home team by five points in the third quarter, the Lions stood firm, with centre Josh Boone playing through an ankle injury, in the final quarter to seal the win.

The Lions will travel to Singapore's OCBC Arena as the Slingers host them for Game 3 on Friday (April 21).