Basketball: Nowitzki out for season after ankle surgery

Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks reacting to a missed shot.
Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks reacting to a missed shot.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Dallas Mavericks veteran Dirk Nowitzki will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing ankle surgery, the team announced on Thursday (April 5).

Nowitzki, 39, underwent a minor procedure to clear loose bodies from the joint on Thursday.

The Mavericks have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The German star and former NBA MVP is contracted to play one more season with the Mavericks after 20 years in the NBA.

Last week, Nowitzki, who turns 40 on June 19, said he remained determined to competer in 2018-2019.

"As of now, I'm planning to come back," Nowitzki, who turns 40 on June 19, told the New York Times.

"I feel great. I've only missed one game all season. I signed a two-year contract because I wanted to play two more years. And here we are."

