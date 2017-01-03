Basketball: Hardaway blows the Spurs away in overtime

ATLANTA • Once the shots started to fall for Tim Hardaway Jr, his Atlanta team-mates could not get him the ball fast enough.

The result was the end of a frustrating losing streak in the National Basketball Association and perhaps some momentum to start the new year.

Hardaway was 11 for 13 from the field and six for seven on three-pointers to tie his career high with 29 points.

He also made the go-ahead free throw in overtime, to help the Hawks break an 11-game losing streak against San Antonio, beating the Spurs 114-112 in overtime on Sunday at the Philips Arena.

San Antonio had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer but Kawhi Leonard's lay-up rolled around the rim and spun out.

"Once you make one and then make another one, everything seems to come," Hardaway said.

"We came out today and played with a lot of pride."

Hardaway scored 21 points in the second half and scored the first eight points in overtime. He made the first of two free throws with 10.8 seconds left in overtime to put Atlanta ahead for good.

He was able to get to the line when he hustled for a rebound following Paul Millsap's miss and drew the non-shooting foul.

Millsap scored a season-high 32 points, including 17 in a row in the third and fourth quarters to keep the Hawks within reach.

He also had three three-pointers and added 13 rebounds and three assists.

"(Millsap) did a great job. So did Hardaway," San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said. "Both of them were great down the stretch."

Atlanta (18-16) won their third straight game and beat San Antonio for the first time since 2010.

The Hawks also received 16 points and 10 assists from Dennis Schroder and Kyle Korver added 14 points with four three-pointers.

It was the first time in five tries that Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer has beaten his former boss, for whom he was an assistant for 19 seasons.

"I'm happy for him," Popovich added. "It was a great game. If we're going to lose, it's good to feel like somebody on the other end was made happy. It was a good win for those guys. It would have been a good win for us. I thought both teams played pretty well."

San Antonio (27-7), who had their four-game winning streak broken, were led by LaMarcus Aldridge with 27 points and 13 rebounds and Tony Parker with 22 points and six assists.

"It was great to get this win against a really good team," Millsap said. "It's good to get it for Bud. He's happy to have it under his belt."

