Basketball: Celtics ace Irving out for season: ESPN

NEW YORK (AFP) - Kyrie Irving will miss the Boston Celtics' post-season after undergoing knee surgery, ESPN reported on Thursday (April 5), dealing a potentially devastating blow to the team's playoff hopes.

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski cited league sources as saying that Irving had been ruled out of the remainder of the Celtics campaign following an operation on March 24.

Irving had gone under the knife last month to remove a tension wire in his left knee but was initially expected to return during the playoffs.

However the 26-year-old Australian-born point guard has now been ruled out of the rest of the season, ESPN reported.

There was no immediate statement from the Celtics on Irving's status.

Irving has been in dazzling form for the Celtics this season after his blockbuster move from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

His absence from the postseason give Boston a major headache.

The team are already without star Gordon Hayward, who suffered a horrific season-ending injury on his debut for the Celtics.

The Celtics are seeded second in the Eastern Conference, behind the Toronto Raptors and ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers in third.