Basketball: Alexander's 27pts lift Slingers to second straight ABL win, 97-83 over Alab Pilipinas

Xavier Alexander had 27 points and 12 assists to lead the Singapore Slingers to a 97-83 Asean Basketball League (ABL) win over Alab Pilipinas in Laguna, the Philippines on Wednesday night (Nov 29).

Ryan Wright added 24 points and Ng Han Bin 18 to follow up their first victory, 77-66 at home to Indonesia's CLS Knights Surabaya on Sunday (Nov 26), having started the season with a 83-59 thrashing by Kung Fu Basketball Club in Guangdong.

Reggie Okosa top scored for Alab with 24 points.

The Slingers' next game is in Bangkok against Mono Vampires Thailand on Dec 6.